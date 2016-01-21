type Music Current Status In Season

Guns N’ Roses won’t just reunite at Coachella (or at their two Las Vegas shows shortly ahead of the music festival): The band will also be seen on screen in the documentary The Most Dangerous Band in the World: The Story of Guns N’ Roses, set to air on BBC Four.

Directed by Jon Brewer, who previously helmed music documentaries B.B. King: The Life of Riley, Nat King Cole: Afraid of the Dark, and Jimi Hendrix: The Guitar Hero, this latest doc will delve into the notorious band’s meteoric rise from the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles to worldwide fame. Throughout the film, Brewer has collected exclusive interviews with drummers Steven Adler and Matt Sorum, lead guitarist Saul Hudson (or “Slash,” to fans), former manager Vicky Hamilton, and others who paved the way for the rock band once dubbed “the most dangerous band in the world.”

The film will premiere on Friday, Feb. 5 on BBC Four.