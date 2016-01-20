type Movie genre Comedy release date 05/25/17 performer Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario director Seth Gordon mpaa R

Dwayne Johnson has found his love interest for the upcoming Baywatch reboot. The actor/producer revealed Wednesday that Billions actress Ilfenesh Hadera has joined the cast of the film based on the 90’s TV series.

“For our coveted role of “STEF”, she had to be a lot of things: Strong, intelligent, formidable, beautiful and funny,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “Want to welcome the talented @ilfenator Ilfenesh Hadera to our #BAYWATCH family.”

Johnson, who has previously said that the actresses cast in the film will “have fun” and make the roles “iconic for the world to enjoy” promised that Hadera was no exception. “She’s a 5’11 walkin’ smokestack with legs for days. Smart and tougher than new rope.. just the way we like ’em,” Johnson wrote.

Hadera, whose credits include Chi-Raq and Chicago Fire, joins a cast that includes Kelly Rohrbach, Alexandra Daddario and Zac Efron. According to Johnson, more Baywatch casting news is coming soon. The film, directed by Seth Gordon and produced by Beau Flynn and Ivan Reitman, is expected to begin production in early 2016.