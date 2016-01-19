Add another listing to your major summer tour schedule. Peter Gabriel and Sting are heading out on the road together, stopping by 19 North American cities starting June 21 in Columbus, Ohio.

The pair first toured together in the ’80s as part of Amnesty International’s Human Rights Now tour. This time around, the musicians will play separate sets but a release says Sting and Gabriel will “meld their bands to explore each other’s most celebrated hits” as well.

“I’m very happy that we’re taking the chance to experiment this way. I think people will be intrigued, I certainly am,” Sting says in a release.

Gabriel echoes the sentiment: “What intrigues me is that you get a good bunch of musicians together and interesting things will happen.”

Tickets go on sale Jan. 25 and can be found at LiveNation.com or the artists’ websites.

See a full list of dates:

June 21: Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

June 23: Washington, DC, Verizon Center

June 24: Wantagh, NY, Jones Beach

June 26: Philadelphia, PA, BB&T Pavilion

June 27: New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

June 29: Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

June 30: Detroit, MI, The Palace of Auburn Hills

July 02: Worcester, MA, DCU Center

July 05: Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

July 07: Québec, QC, Festival d’été de Québec (Plains of Abraham)

July 09: Chicago, IL, United Center

July 10: Milwaukee, WI, Summerfest

July 12: Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

July 14: San Jose, CA, SAP Center at San Jose

July 15: Lake Tahoe, NV, Harvey’s

July 17: Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

July 21: Seattle, WA, Key Arena

July 23: Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome

July 24: Edmonton, AB, Rexall Place