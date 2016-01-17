type TV Show genre Comedy run date 10/11/75 creator Lorne Michaels broadcaster NBC seasons 43 Current Status Off Air tvpgr TV-14

Adam Driver spent a good part of his Saturday Night Live appearance channeling the dour and unstable Kylo Ren, but his hosting stint also allowed him to tap into a more exuberant persona, as TV show host and cat video narrator Finn Raynal-Beads Reynolds.

As the host of America’s Funniest Cats, Driver describes cat videos with goofy voices and sound effects, but his cheerful narrations quickly take a turn for the gloomy, as the two hosts from the French version of the show stop by to participate. Joelle LaRue (Cecily Strong) and Noelle LeSoup (Kate McKinnon) aren’t quite as ebullient as their American counterpart, and their idea of cat comedy is a little more nihilistic.

“This cat has seconds to live,” Strong says of one video. “She purposely cut off her oxygen.”

“This life is too much to bear,” McKinnon adds. “She is quietly backing out of this world.”

