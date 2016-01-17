Critics' Choice Awards: Jacob Tremblay wins

Christopher Rosen
January 17, 2016 at 12:00 PM EST

Jacob Tremblay was among the many worthy candidates for best supporting actor left outside the competitive category when Oscar nominations were announced on Thursday. And that’s too bad, since Tremblay just gave awards season’s most adorable acceptance speech at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

“This is super cool. This is the best day of my life,” said Tremblay, who is 9, upon accepting the award for best young actor on Sunday night.

Tremblay, who stars in Room, was up against Abraham Attah from Beasts of No Nation, RJ Cyler from Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Shameik Moore from Dope, and Milo Parker from Mr. Holmes. “It must be a super hard vote because of all the other great actors in this category,” Tremblay said to audible awws from the crowd.

The young star thanked his parents and the Room team, including star Brie Larson and director Lenny Abrahamson. He then told the audience what he planned to do with his award.

“I know where to put this: on the shelf, right beside my Millennium Falcon,” Tremblay said.

Room is nominated for four Academy Awards, including best actress (Larson), best director (Abrahamson), and best picture.

Watch Tremblay’s speech below.

