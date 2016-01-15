type TV Show genre Drama run date 09/27/15 performer Priyanka Chopra, Aunjanue Ellis, Jake McLaughlin, Yasmine Al Massri broadcaster ABC seasons 2 Current Status In Season

When Quantico returns, don’t expect the ABC drama to reveal what happened immediately after that devastating second explosion in the midseason finale. Instead, star Priyanka Chopra says the drama will make a three-month time jump in the New York (a.k.a. future) timeline, during which Alex (Chopra) and those who survived must deal with the repercussions of the second bomb.

“We come back a few months after, and now that the second bomb went off, people are like, ‘Oh, maybe Alex wasn’t the terrorist,’ so what happens after that? What happens in the Command Center, where everyone was?” Chopra tells EW. “Was there someone else in the class [other than Elias] who was involved? What happened in these few months? All of those questions come up and it all screwballs in this half of the season.”

That screwballing includes a shift in Alex’s point of view. Months after allowing Simon to take his finger off the trigger that initiated the bomb, she’s wracked with guilt, Chopra says. “She convinced him to let it go, so she’s traumatized,” she explains. “She’s in a really bad place when we come back.”

And to make matters worse (albeit in a different time), Hannah’s (Eliza Coupe) appearance in the Quantico timeline makes the Alex of the past struggle just as much. “I hate triangles,” Chopra says with a laugh. “She’s literally Alex’s hero. She has the job that she wants, she has the man that she wants, and she’s amazing, so that screws Alex a little bit for sure. She’s like, ‘Why does she have to be so amazing?!’ “

Thankfully, at least in the future timeline, Alex won’t be dealing with being hunted by the FBI anymore. “Because [the second bomb] proved the fact that [she wasn’t the terrorist], she gets exonerated,” Chopra says. “Thank God for me! I’m tired of running.”

Quantico returns Sunday, March 6, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Additional reporting by Natalie Abrams.