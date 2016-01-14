type TV Show Current Status In Season

Teased this week with its own trailer, James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke with Adele aired on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Late Show and did not disappoint.

The 14-minute segment is a howler, as Adele discusses everything from getting drunk and talking to fans to her love of the Spice Girls to why she wouldn’t want a squad. In between, the blockbuster singer covered her own hit songs, and also performed parts of the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” and Nicki Minaj’s “Monster” just for added viral appeal.

“It was a huge moment in my life when they came out,” Adele told Corden about the Spice Girls. “It was girl power, and it was these five ordinary girls who did so well and got out. I was like, I want to get out. It was a really important period of my life.” Adele said she identified as Geri Halliwell, a.k.a. Ginger Spice; when Halliwell left the group, it was the first time she found herself “truly heartbroken.”

And what of her squad? Corden joked with Adele that she could mount a friend group of Beyoncé, Jennifer Lawrence (and Amy Schumer by proxy), and Emma Stone. The result, he said, would make Taylor Swift’s squad “would sh– themselves.” Adele wasn’t so sure.

“They’re all like eight-foot. They’re Amazonian,” she said of Swift’s pals. “They’re all so tall. They’ll kick us with their long legs.”

That kind of self-deprecation runs through the entire segment, lending to the charm. Asked by Corden if she’ll become an EGOT winner (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), Adele said no. “The Tony is pretty unlikely, though. What am I going to be doing?” she said about writing a musical. “I ain’t got time for that.”

WANT MORE? Keep up with all the latest late-night coverage by subscribing to our newsletter. Head here for more details.

Adele and Corden shot the segment after Christmas, and on Twitter, Adele promoted the bit with a note of praise to the Late Late Show host.

“I had the best time doing this!” she wrote. “We met 7 years ago in an aeroplane hanger in Wales!! Love you mate.”

I had the best time doing this! We met 7 years ago in an aeroplane hanger in Wales!! Love you mate @JKCorden X pic.twitter.com/eA6wAcvJTq — Adele (@Adele) January 14, 2016

Watch the full Carpool Karaoke segment with Adele below.