John Krasinski, Guillermo del Toro, Ang Lee to announce Oscar nominations

John Krasinski, Guillermo Del Toro, and Ang Lee are going to have to set their alarms bright and early on Thursday.

The three will join Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs to announce the nominees for the 88th Academy Awards, beginning at 5:30 a.m. PT. Directors del Toro and Lee will first unveil the nominees for animated feature film, cinematography, costume design, documentary feature, documentary short subject, makeup and hairstyling, original song, animated short film, live action short film, sound editing, and sound mixing.

Eight minutes later, Krasinski and Boone Isaacs will announce the nominations for actor, actress, supporting actor, supporting actress, directing, film editing, foreign language film, original score, best picture, production design, visual effects, adapted screenplay, and original screenplay.

Lee is the only Oscar winner of the three, winning Best Director in 2013 for Life of Pi and in 2006 for Brokeback Mountain. He also scored a Best Director nod in 2001 for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Del Toro earned a nomination in 2007 for Best Original Screenplay for Pan’s Labyrinth.

The Oscars will air Feb. 28 on ABC.