David Bowie memorials pop up around the world

Rock star David Bowie’s death at the age of 69, mere days after releasing his final album Blackstar, hit fans hard across the world. Impromptu memorials made of flowers, messages and tributes popped up on social media after news of his death spread around the globe.

Fans placed flowers at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

An impromptu memorial for #DavidBowie at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this morning. (📷: @vladduthiersCBS) pic.twitter.com/EhY74fZu3w — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 11, 2016

Bowie’s hometown of Brixton is full of memorials and mourners.

The Ritzy cinema in Brixton today #Bowie pic.twitter.com/VU1q3OKIYu — Andy Thornley (@scouser_andy) January 11, 2016

Super busy now at the #brixton #DavidBowie portrait. Lots of TV crews and even some superfans. Nice atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/X8P8NM5BBh — Helen Prowse (@hlp) January 11, 2016

Even Bowie’s later home in New York City is now adorned with flowers.

The iconic artist’s family confirmed his death early Monday morning and wrote in a note on Facebook that he had been battling cancer for 18 months. Many of Bowie’s friends and collaborators also remembered him as a visionary.