While first-time Aaron Sorkin collaborator Kate Winslet accepted a Golden Globe for Steve Jobs, a veteran Sorkinite reunited with the wordsmith.

“What a great reunion at my table! West Wing Forever!” Rob Lowe wrote on Twitter with a photo of him posing with Sorkin. The actor portrayed deputy White House communications director Sam Seaborn on the long-running series.

The cast of The West Wing reunited for a special EW issue back in 2010. Lowe was unavailable at the time, but better late than never.

Sorkin attended the 2016 Golden Globes on Sunday as a nominee for Best Screenplay for Steve Jobs, while Lowe was nominated for Best Actor in the TV Comedy or Musical category for Grindr.

Winslet, who won for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, said during her acceptance speech, “Aaron Sorkin, you’re crazy. I don’t know why you would write that amount of dialogue for people to say. It’s really quite hard and I would happily end my life knowing that I have spoken your words.”