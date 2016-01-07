Teachers on TV Land: See extended trailer

Teachers type TV Show

School will soon be in session over on TV Land’s new comedy Teachers — though these probably aren’t the kind of teachers you want imparting wisdom upon your children.

Teachers stars improv group The Katydids (Caitlin Barlow, Katy Colloton, Cate Freedman, Kate Lambert, Katie O’Brien, and Kathryn Renee Thomas) as six jaded and inappropriate elementary school teachers — forcing students to Facebook-stalk an ex-boyfriend and hooking up with the school janitor are among their transgressions.

The Katydids will serve as executive producers with Community alum Alison Brie and showrunners Ian Roberts and Jay Martel (Key and Peele).

WANT MORE EW? Subscribe now to keep up with the latest in movies, television, and music.

Brie will guest-star in the pilot episode, joining a long list of stars that will make their way to Teachers in the first season, including Rob Riggle, Lacey Chabert, Jesse Bradford, Tim Bagley, Sam Richardson and more.

Check out an extended trailer above for the comedy, which debuts Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 11 p.m. ET, before moving to its regular timeslot the following week at 10:30 p.m. ET on TV Land.