Dwayne Johnson, Lin-Manuel Miranda share sneak peek of 'Moana'

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG runtime 103 minutes release date 11/23/16 director Ron Clements, John Musker genre Animated

Disney’s next princess is headed to theaters in November, and Hawaiian teenager Auli’i Cravalho will voice Moana in the upcoming animated adventure. Now, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote music for the film, and costar Dwayne Johnson have taken to Twitter to share a new look at Moana.

Miranda, the star and creator of Broadway’s hit musical Hamilton, shared a link on Twitter to a few seconds of new footage from the film, adding, “I can’t wait for you to meet Moana.”

Johnson, who voices a demigod named Maui in the film, shared the above photo of Moana and Maui, writing, “Can’t wait to sing my song written by the man @Lin_Manuel. That’s me on the left, btw.”

After a nationwide search, Disney Animation picked 14-year-old Cravalho to voice Moana, a teenage girl from who sets sail and leaves behind her home to fulfill her ancestors’ quest.

“Moana is such an amazing character,” Cravalho told PEOPLE when her casting was first announced. “She’s brave, she is so empowered, she knows what she wants and she’s not afraid to get it, and I think that’s something that I can relate to as well. I just love watching how she goes along in this wonderful movie and grows as a person and helps her culture along the way.”

Moana is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 23.

I can't wait for you to meet Moana. https://t.co/viKx8hC8oU — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 6, 2016