Players have already had a chance to jump into the world of Star Wars: The Force Awakens with Star Wars Battlefront‘s Battle of Jakku downloadable content, but now they’ll be able tackle a galaxy far, far away on a whole new playing field — the pinball table.

Zen Studios has announced two new tables for Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens. The first table lets players fight alongside the Resistance and includes a story mode that features major moments from the film. Players will be playing the pinball table alongside some of the film’s biggest characters like Finn, Poe, and Rey — whose absence has been noted in other games based on the movie.

The second table, “Might of the First Order,” delivers a two-level pinball table where players will have the opportunity to use a special ball-lock system and even control a Star Destroyer.

The tables will be available during the week of Jan. 12 on the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Mac, Windows 10, Steam, iOS, Android, and Amazon devices. Check out the teaser above for a glimpse of the first table, and head over to Zen Studios’ official website for a look at both tables.