Star Wars Monopoly game to add Rey character after fan outcry

type Movie Current Status In Season Wide Release Date 12/18/15 performer Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher director J.J. Abrams genre Sci-fi and Fantasy

Male characters will no longer monopolize Hasbro’s new Star Wars-themed Monopoly game.

In response to fan outcry that the board game doesn’t feature Rey, the lead character played by Daisy Ridley in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the toymaker announced Tuesday that she will be added in an updated version.

“We love the passion fans have for Rey, and are happy to announce that we will be making a running change to include her in the Monopoly: Star Wars game available later this year,” a Hasbro spokesperson said in a statement to EW.

In recent weeks, Star Wars fans have been vocal about the apparent underrepresentation of Rey, and by extension other female characters, in tie-in toys and merchandise. Many tweeted complaints featuring the hashtags #WheresRey and #WhereIsRey.

Hasbro previously said that the Monopoly: Star Wars game, which was released in September, didn’t feature Rey in order to avoid spoiling a key plot line.