Star Wars, Jurassic World propel global box office to record-breaking $38 billion

2015 was officially the biggest year at the box office in movie history. According to Rentrak, the global box office hit a record height of more than $38 billion.

Thanks to the success of blockbusters like Jurassic, World, Furious 7, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Minions, this was a banner year for movies, both domestically and internationally. There was also this movie called Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which broke just about every box office record on the books. All five of those films made more than $1 billion worldwide this year, and they make up five of the top 11 highest-grossing films of all time.

Jurassic World currently sits as the biggest global movie of 2015 and the third-biggest movie of all time, raking in $1.67 billion worldwide this year. Furious 7 is in fifth place alltime with $1.52 billion, but The Force Awakens — which finished 2015 with approximately $1.33 billion — should soon surpass it, having just crossed $1.51 billion after only 19 days in global release. The Force Awakens has opened worldwide except in China, where it will debut on Jan. 9.

“This global record proves that going to the movies is a beloved pastime that is enjoyed throughout the world, with moviegoers from a wide array of backgrounds and cultures all coming together for the shared in-theater experience,” said Rentrak’s senior media analyst, Paul Dergarabedian.

Final global numbers are still coming in, so the total for 2015 could actually end up considerably higher than $38 billion. Regardless, it’s a new record, besting last year’s $36.7 billion total.

The domestic box office also had a record year, crossing the $11 billion mark for the first time ever. That was 7.4 percent higher than 2014 and 1.8 percent more than the record set in 2013. China’s movie industry continued to boom; box office receipts rose almost 50 percent to a reported $6.8 billion — almost 50 percent over last year. In February, the China movie market surpassed the U.S. box office for the first time in history, and it’s expected that China will become the world’s biggest movie market as soon as 2017.