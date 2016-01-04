Golden Globes quiz: How well do you remember the winners?

Madeline Boardman
January 04, 2016 at 06:36 PM EST

Golden Globes

This Sunday, Hollywood’s biggest stars will descend on the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 73rd Golden Globe Awards. As the show approaches, it only felt right to take a look back.

Now notorious for the unexpected nominees and winners, the Globes keep viewers and contenders on their toes as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association crowns underdogs and, at times, undeserving entrants in the film and television categories.

So just how well do you remember the awards show’s winners? Test your knowledge ahead by identifying the winner from each year’s list of Best Motion Picture — Drama and Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy nominees.

 

