Robbie Amell is returning to The Flash — but there's a twist! Actor to appear as Deathstorm

Earth-Two will soon be expanding on The Flash!

EW has learned exclusively that Robbie Amell will reprise his role as Ronnie Raymond in an upcoming episode, though he won't quite be the same superhero viewers remember.

Ronnie Raymond was formerly the other half of the Firestorm alongside Martin Stein (Victor Garber), but he sacrificed himself in the season 2 premiere to save Central City from being destroyed by the singularity. Hence, when Amell returns, he'll actually be portraying the Earth-Two version of Ronnie, who went down a very different path.

"We are beyond excited to have Robbie back on The Flash," executive producer Andrew Kreisberg tells EW. "You can't keep a good Firestorm down. Only this time, he's back with a twist, a deadly Earth-Two version of our beloved Ronnie in the form of Deathstorm."

In the comics, Ronnie was resurrected as the villain Deathstorm, a member of the Black Lantern Corps, during the Blackest Night event. Fun fact: On Earth-Three, Martin Stein is actually Deathstorm.

As previously revealed in a promo for the show's return, Earth-Two's version of Ronnie's former wife, Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), is actually Killer Frost. On Earth-Two, Ronnie and Caitlin are still a couple and are definitely a force to be reckoned with as Killer Frost and Deathstorm.

The Flash returns Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.