Lamborghini — The Legend is ready to roll.

Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi’s AMBI Pictures announced Tuesday that it will finance and produce a “high-octane feature biopic” about Ferruccio Lamborghini, founder of the eponymous Italian car company.

Based on an unspecified book and input from Lamborghini’s son, Tonino, the film will cover the entrepreneur’s long career — Lamborghini made tractors and military vehicles before achieving worldwide fame with sports cars — as well as his national legacy and high-profile personal life.

“This story of Lamborghini is not only about cars, engines and a remarkable career,” Bacardi said in the announcement. “There is a fascinating, but lesser-known private life and a beautiful love story that will be told though our movie.”

Lamborghini — The Legend (a working title) is scheduled to shoot in the summer in Italy and elsewhere around the world.

Lamborghini isn’t the only Italian automaker getting the biopic treatment; Michael Mann is due to direct Christian Bale in a movie about Enzo Ferrari, which Paramount Pictures will distribute.