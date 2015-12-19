type TV Show Current Status In Season

Jimmy Fallon has played Egg Russian Roulette with his Tonight Show guests before (Zac Efron and Sienna Miller among them), but on Friday night he and Channing Tatum did it a little differently — with Southern accents.

As the pair channeled Westerns like Tatum’s latest movie, The Hateful Eight, the pair took turns smashing eggs on their heads without knowing which ones were cooked and which were raw.

“I’m so good at this game!” declared Tatum, who picked up cooked eggs three rounds in a row (and smelled the first one before hitting it on his head, which apparently helped him determine it wasn’t raw). Fallon, however, wasn’t as lucky.

Watch below to see the late-night host get egg on his face.

Tatum’s The Hateful Eight opens in limited release on Christmas Day before going wide on New Year’s Day.