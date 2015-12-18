Lucasfilm
In the midst of the Star Wars: The Force Awakens mania, we invite you to look to the past, and remember which lines and revelations have resonated with Star Wars fans for decades. Below, EW presents the top Kindle highlights from the novelization of Star Wars Trilogy, written by George Lucas, Donald F. Glut, and James Kahn:
Star Wars Trilogy
- “They were in the wrong place at the wrong time. Naturally they became heroes.”
- “In my experience there is no such thing as luck, my young friend—only highly favorable adjustments of multiple factors to incline events in one’s favor.”
- “Remember, Luke, the suffering of one man is the suffering of all. Distances are irrelevant to injustice. If not stopped soon enough, evil eventually reaches out to engulf all men, whether they have opposed it or ignored it.”
- “No,” Vader replied calmly. “I am your father.”
- “For my ally is the Force. And a powerful ally it is. Life creates it and makes it grow. Its energy surrounds us and binds us. Luminous beings we are, not this crude matter,”
- “Someday you’re going to have to learn to separate what seems to be important from what really is important.”
- “Try not. Do, do. Or do not. There is no try.”
- “Beware of anger, fear, and aggression. The dark side are they. Easily they flow, quick to join you in a fight. Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny.”
- “The force surrounds each and every one of us. Some men believe it directs our actions, and not the other way around. Knowledge of the force and how to manipulate it was what gave the Jedi his special power.”
- “Luminous beings are we, Luke—not this crude matter.”
