Amy Poehler and Tina Fey might play sisters onscreen, but their off-screen relationship is a bit more complicated.

The longtime friends and Sisters stars stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, where they showed off the same comedic chemistry that fans can expect from their new movie. When the host asked the pair if they count as work wives by this point, Poehler agreed that they are “common-law comedy wives.”

“I feel like I own half of what Tina has.”

But when it came to describing their communication style, Fey had a different kind of relationship in mind, comparing it to a kind of “twin speak.”

“We can talk about people in front of them and they don’t really understand,” Poehler explained. She and Fey proceeded to use bandleader Fred Armisen as a guinea pig to demonstrate their mind-reading abilities. Check it out and judge for yourself: Are they wives, or are they twins?