Once Upon a Time: Teri Reeves to play grown-up Dorothy

It’s time to meet the new — and older — Dorothy on Once Upon A Time, and she will be played by… Teri Reeves.

Reeves, who starred in Chicago Fire, has signed on to appear in mutiple episodes of the fairy tale drama as the all-grown-up Dorothy Gale, ABC confirmed on Friday.

The younger Dorothy was played by Matreya Scarrwener in a season 3 episode. In the Dec. 6 winter finale, Regina (Lana Parrilla) sent Zelena the Wicked Witch of the West (Rebecca Mader) back to Oz, where she is likely to match wits with Dorothy 2.0.

Reeves — whose other TV credits include Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and NCIS — is slated to make her first appearance as Dorothy in April. OUAT will return to the schedule on March 6.

