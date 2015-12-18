Kacey Musgraves has been stepping outside her genre for her most recent covers, hitting Coldplay and Mary Poppins in the last two months, but now she’s returning to her roots by taking on a Hank Snow classic.

During October’s “Opry Goes Pink” at the Grand Ole Opry, Musgraves did a rendition of “I’ve Been Everywhere,” with her and her backing band appropriately clad in pink. Musgraves manages to speed through the lengthy list of locales with ease.

The Oct. 27 event was a collaboration between the Opry and Women Rock For The Cure. Terri Clark, Montgomery Gentry, Jeannie Seely, Lorrie Morgan, Clare Bowen, and Cassadee Pope also performed at the event.

See Musgraves’ performance above.