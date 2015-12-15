type Movie Current Status In Season Wide Release Date 12/18/15 performer Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher director J.J. Abrams genre Sci-fi and Fantasy

Aside from wondering if there will be Ewoks in the new Star Wars film (spoiler alert: there aren’t any), one of the biggest mysteries of The Force Awakens is the secrecy behind Supreme Leader Snoke. Andy Serkis’ motion-capture character is being kept under wraps, so much so that he hasn’t even been included in the film’s marketing campaigns. EW can confirm that he’s “enigmatic,” “strangely vulnerable at the same time as being quite powerful” and “has suffered a lot of damage,” but fans have a wilder theory: Serkis is actually playing an evil version of Jar Jar Binks.

Conan O’Brien brought up the theory (known as Darth Jar Jar) during Serkis’ appearance on Conan and asked the actor to confirm — after all, there’s a pretty good resemblence between him and the character. “Well, it’s true,” Serkis (jokingly) admitted before giving his best Jar Jar impression. “I don’t want to spoil it for anybody…”

Star Wars: The Force Awakens hits theaters on Dec. 18.