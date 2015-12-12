Would Black Panther beat Captain America in a fight? Chadwick Boseman says yeah

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 146 minutes release date 05/06/16 performer Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. director Anthony and Joe Russo

Captain America: Civil War pits the star-spangled Avenger against Iron Man, but what about Black Panther?

With his vibranium claws and super-suit, he is perfectly set up to face Cap and his vibranium shield. Will it happen? If so, who will win?

Chadwick Boseman recently spoke with EW’s Anthony Breznican on the matter for Behind the Scenes on Entertainment Weekly Radio on Sirius XM 105 (Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Eastern, 3 p.m. Pacific.)

If the heroes do duke it out, the actor isn’t telling. But of course, Boseman thinks Black Panther would tear Cap to shreds. Listen to the full interview below.

Breznican also spoke with director Tim Burton, who reflected on the legends and legacy of Edward Scissorhands on its 25th anniversary this week.

The program also featured soldier-turned-filmmaker Henry Hughes, who talked about how Star Wars creator George Lucas helped mentor him from a life in the army to a life behind the camera. His new film, Day One, is on the short-list for the Live-Action Short Oscar. Listen below.

Captain America: Civil War hits theaters on May 6, and a standalone Black Panther movie is due to arrive in February 2018. Behind the Scenes with Anthony Breznican airs on EW Radio, Sirius XM’s channel 105.