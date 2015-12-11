Kanye West has spent much of 2015 focusing on his fashion ambitions and family, seemingly unconcerned with any release plan for SWISH, his long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s Yeezus. “I’m not worried about the years,” West said in September. “I’m worried about the life and the body of work that I can put out while I’m breathing.”

But according to Pusha T, West’s frequent collaborator and the freshly appointed president of G.O.O.D., music fans might not have to wait as long for SWISH as West has hinted.

Asked about the G.O.O.D. projects he’s most excited for in 2016, Pusha T told EW, “I think the world is psyched for the new Kanye album.”

The rapper couldn’t indicate a specific release date — after all, West is “super meticulous about the messaging around his album” — but did say he heard the album. “It’s incredible,” Pusha T said, before hinting that a surprise release could be in store. “There won’t be much warning, I’m sure,” he said. “It’s gonna drop out of the sky.” (That’s consistent with comments West made about SWISH earlier this year.)

Other G.O.O.D. albums on Pusha T’s radar: Big Sean’s follow-up to this year’s Dark Sky Paradise (“he’s well into it [and] working to finish his album”), his own releases, King Push – Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude (out next Friday) and King Push (which is due in April).