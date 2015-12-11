Earlier this week President Barack Obama named his favorite music, books, movies, TV, and moments in pop culture, and praised Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly, calling “How Much a Dollar Cost” his favorite song of the year.

TMZ caught up with the rapper at the airport Thursday and told him the news, to which he replied, “Man that’s great, man.“

EW agrees, considering we named Butterfly our No. 1 album of the year. Michelle Obama, though, picked Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” her favorite song of the year.

Other favorites cited by the Obamas: movies The Martian and Inside Out, television series The Knick and Black-ish, and books Fates and Furies and The Light of the World.