Here’s something to brighten a timeline: Community alums Joel McHale and Danny Pudi will guest-star on the Valentine’s Day-themed episode of Ken Jeong’s ABC comedy Dr. Ken, Sony, the show’s studio, has confirmed.

In the Feb. 5 episode, McHale will play, like he did in Community, an acerbic attorney, but this bulldog attorney named Ross Kirkland specializes in medical malpractice. Ross has been a longtime thorn in the side of HMO doctor Ken (Jeong), and when Ken’s son, Dave (Albert Tsai), starts dating Ross’ daughter, the old rivals square off.

Meanwhile, Pudi plays the on-again/off-again boyfriend of resident Julie (Kate Simses). Although he seems nice and harmless, he is actually “a manipulative Casanova who inexplicably has Julie under his spell,” according to the character description.

McHale, Pudi and Jeong completed Community’s six-season run earlier this year, and there’s hope someday for that much-dreamed-about movie. “I really, really want to do a Community movie,” Jeong told EW this fall. “I don’t know when, but everyone knows I will always be up for it.”

McHale, who will send off The Soup on Dec. 18, has a guest-starring role in the reboot of The X-Files, which debuts in January. Pudi will star in next year’s big-screen indie drama After the Sun Fell.

TVInsider first reported the news.