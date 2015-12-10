LEGO Kylo Ren built for Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere

Natalie Abrams
December 10, 2015 at 12:00 PM EST

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
Wide Release Date
12/18/15
performer
Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher
director
J.J. Abrams
genre
Sci-fi and Fantasy

Star Wars fans may be seeing double at the upcoming Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere event. LEGO has built a life-size Kylo Ren model for Monday’s occasion — and EW has the exclusive first look.

Made from 28,826 bricks over 260 hours, the Kylo Ren model weighs in at 192 pounds and stands 70 inches tall. In other words, when Adam Driver makes his way down the red carpet at the Force Awakens premiere — where the Kylo statue and a number of other models, including BB-8, will appear — he’ll practically come face-to-face with his villainous character.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens hits theaters Dec. 18. Check out EW’s full coverage of the film here.

