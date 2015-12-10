type Movie Current Status In Season Wide Release Date 12/18/15 performer Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher director J.J. Abrams genre Sci-fi and Fantasy

Star Wars fans may be seeing double at the upcoming Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere event. LEGO has built a life-size Kylo Ren model for Monday’s occasion — and EW has the exclusive first look.

Made from 28,826 bricks over 260 hours, the Kylo Ren model weighs in at 192 pounds and stands 70 inches tall. In other words, when Adam Driver makes his way down the red carpet at the Force Awakens premiere — where the Kylo statue and a number of other models, including BB-8, will appear — he’ll practically come face-to-face with his villainous character.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens hits theaters Dec. 18. Check out EW’s full coverage of the film here.