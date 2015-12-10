type TV Show genre Drama, Romance, Sci-fi run date 08/09/14 performer Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan Producer Ronald D. Moore broadcaster Starz seasons 3 tvpgr TV-MA

Outlanders, it’s time to break out some Scottish whisky and toast to the news that Outlander snagged a Golden Globe nomination for best drama series, with separate noms for show leads Caitriona Balfe and Tobias Menzies. It’s a huge accomplishment for Outlander showrunner Ronald D. Moore, who was asleep and under the bedcovers at home in Los Angeles when he received the all-important call.

“I was asleep. I had forgotten that they were today, and my phone kept buzzing and I thought, ‘Who the hell keeps calling me?’ It was my agent,” says Moore, laughing. “He was like ‘You got a Golden Globe nomination!’ Oh my gosh.”

Moore, who plans on celebrating with an extra-indulgent breakfast – specifically, “some goods eggs benedict” – says he’s proud that Balfe has been named alongside fellow nominees Viola Davis, Eva Green, Taraji P. Henson and Robin Wright.

“If you think about what she did, being part of every scene plus her voice-over, you can’t help but be impressed with Cait,” says Moore of the Irish actress, who plays Claire Beauchamp in the Scotland-set period series. “It’s a unique performance, and it’s a tremendous responsibility … she’s earned her place in those ranks.”

Though he hasn’t yet had a chance to speak to Menzies – he shared his congratulations to Balfe via email – Moore is equally thrilled that Menzies has earned a nomination for his performance in the dual roles of Frank Randall and Jonathan “Black Jack” Randall. As fans know, the two characters couldn’t be more different – one a mild-mannered history professor, the other a bloodthirsty military officer – and it’s Menzies’ handling of the latter’s sensitive material that Moore says was worthy of consideration by the HFPA.

“Tobias never made Jack Randall a monster,” reflects Moore. “He was a human being who was doing something horrible. There was a humanity in that character that was always present. That’s a tremendous salute to what he’s been able to bring to the role.”

While a hearty sláinte is in order for both Balfe and Menzies, fans haven’t exactly been shy about expressing their outrage over costar Sam Heughan’s snub — and Moore shares in their disappointment.

“He was a huge part of the success of the show. We’ve always thought of he, Cait, and Tobias as our big three,” says Moore. “It’s just a very competitive year, a very tough field. I wish Sam was included, but in our hearts he absolutely is because he’s incredibly deserving.”

That said, there’s always next year – and Moore says Heughan’s performance in the upcoming season is definitely awards fodder.

“He has a much bigger part in the second season. If you think of the arc of his character in this first season, it was a much slower build,” says Moore. “It was really Claire’s story, which included certain issues and characters along the way. He certainly has a lot more material in the second season than in the first.”