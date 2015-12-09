Bernie Sanders feels the Bern during the Whisper Challenge with Jimmy Fallon

type TV Show Current Status In Season

He already feels the Bern…but can he see it?

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, where host and guest faced off in the lip-reading spectacle known as the Whisper Challenge. The game is straightforward: One person reads a phrase from a card while the other, listening to loud music through a set of headphones, has to guess what’s being said.

“I don’t know if you know what you’re getting into here,” Fallon admitted.

Sanders did get off to a bit of a false start in his first attempt when he tried to mouth the words rather than speak them, but the candidate rebounded when it was his turn to read Fallon’s lips.

“I love that you’re yelling and the headphones aren’t even on yet,” the host joked.

Check out the full Whisper Challenge above — with headphones at whatever volume you choose.