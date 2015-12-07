type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 98 minutes Wide Release Date 01/29/16 performer Natalie Portman, Joel Edgerton, Ewan McGregor director Gavin O'Connor genre Action, Drama, Western

After a lawsuit, cast changes, and studio bankruptcy, the troubled western Jane Got a Gun is finally headed to theaters in early 2016. Now, a new trailer gives us a new look at Natalie Portman as the gun-slinging Jane.

Directed by Gavin O’Connor, Jane Got a Gun follows Jane, a pioneer woman living with her family in isolation in New Mexico. When she learns that a vengeful gang of outlaws are on the horizon, led by a dastardly Ewan McGregor, she recruits her former fiancé (Joel Edgerton) to help defend her family and homestead.

What began as an acclaimed 2011 Blacklist script was quickly beset by problems, as original director Lynne Ramsay (We Need to Talk About Kevin) departed just before shooting started, and Michael Fassbender, who was originally set for Edgerton’s role, soon dropped out. Edgerton shifted from playing the villain to the hero, and Jude Law and Bradley Cooper both signed on as bad guy before McGregor finally took the reins.

After a series of rescheduled release dates, Jane Got a Gun was set for a September opening, but when distributor Relativity Studios filed for bankruptcy, The Weinstein Co. picked up the film and scheduled a stateside release for February 2016. Jane was also set for a November release in Europe, but the film’s French release date was postponed in the wake of the Nov. 13 terror attacks in Paris.