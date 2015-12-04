type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R performer Al Pacino, F. Murray Abraham, Robert Loggia, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer director Brian De Palma distributor Universal author Oliver Stone genre Mystery and Thriller, Drama

Robert Loggia, the Oscar-nominated actor known for his work in films including Jagged Edge, Scarface, and Big, died Friday at his home in Los Angeles after a five-year battle with Alzeheimer’s disease. He was 85.

His wife, Audrey Loggia, confirmed the news to EW.

A New York native with a gravelly voice and a rugged demeanor, Loggia frequently played tough-guy roles. He was a drug dealer in Scarface, a hard-living sailor in An Officer and a Gentleman, a mobster in Prizzi’s Honor, and a prickly private detective in Jagged Edge. The latter performance earned him an Oscar nomination for supporting actor.

He didn’t always play the heavy, though. One of his most memorable turns was that of a kindly toy company owner in Big, for which he danced on a giant light-up keyboard alongside Tom Hanks, tapping out “Heart and Soul” and “Chopsticks.”

Loggia’s other big-screen credits include Problem Child, Over the Top, Independence Day, and three Pink Panther movies. He was also active on television, garnering Emmy nominations for his work on Mancuso, FBI and Malcolm in the Middle.

“He loved what he did,” Audrey Loggia said. “He loved being an actor.”