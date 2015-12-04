Amy Poehler honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.COM.

The star marks the spot!

Amy Poehler has officially received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actress was all smiles as she was honored with the 2,566th star in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Poehler, 44, was accompanied to the ceremony by her two children, Archie, 7, and Abel, 5, as well as her parents, William and Eileen Poehler.

The actress stunned in a mid-length floral patterned dress with orange-and-pink pointed heels. She wore natural makeup and let her hair hang loose around her shoulders for the occasion. Her sons, on the other hand, showed off their sporty sides, each donning football jerseys.

Prior to the unveiling of the star, Poehler’s Parks and Recreation costar, Rashida Jones, shared a few words about what she admires most about her friend.

“Congratulations, my dear friend,” said Jones. “You have the unique combination of boundless talent and unwavering integrity.”

Producer Michael Shur also spoke, and Poehler’s onetime Saturday Night Live costar Maya Rudolph attended to show her support.

And while it’s no shock that Poehler received a star on the Walk of Fame, it is a surprise that they were able to fit the ceremony into her busy schedule.

Just this past year, Poehler hosted the Golden Globes for the third time with close friend Tina Fey, finished the final season of Parks and Recreation, dominated the summer box office with Pixar’s Inside Out, appeared in the Netflix comedy Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, served as executive producer for three shows, filmed the upcoming comedy The House with Will Ferrell and is currently gearing up for the premiere of her new film Sisters, costarring Fey.

“I always say to myself, ‘Next year won’t be as busy.’ And it keeps getting busier,” Poehler said at the ceremony with a laugh. “I like to think that with it, my capacity for it all expands.”

But Poehler says receiving her star was one of the highlights of her year.

“It’s very exciting to think about being honored that way, among all those names,” she said. “There’s really no joke to be made about it for me. I was genuinely touched. The first thing I thought of was, ‘I can’t wait to tell my parents.’ “