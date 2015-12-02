Movie trailers mashup 2015 goes through the year in film

Devan Coggan
December 02, 2015 at 04:06 PM EST

While there are still a few weeks before the last movies of 2015 hit theaters, most of the year’s trailers have already been released. To look back at the past year in film, JoBlo’s Nick Bosworth has cut together some of the biggest movie trailers of the year to create one ultimate mash-up, complete with all the dramatic voiceovers, explosions, and close-ups of people crying that you could ever need.

While most of the footage is grouped by genre, there are a few particularly inspired pairings: Who knew Inside Out and Furious 7 would work so well together? And voiceovers from Star Wars: The Force Awakens (“There has been an awakening — have you felt it?”) feel even creepier when set to scenes from It Follows.

Watch the trailer mash-up above for a look back at the year in film.

