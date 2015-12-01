type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 12/23/14 performer Gael García Bernal, Malcolm McDowell, Bernadette Peters broadcaster Amazon genre Comedy

Mozart in the Jungle, the Amazon original series about the world of classical music, will return for a second season on Dec. 30. See the exclusive first trailer above, which features a trip to Mexico, a SpongeBob reference, and a peek at Jason Schwartzman introducing an eccentric new instrument.

The half-hour dramedy is based on the memoir Mozart in the Jungle: Sex, Drugs & Classical Music by Blair Tindall and gives a behind-the-scenes look at life in the fictitious New York Symphony. The show stars Gael García Bernal, Lola Kirke, Saffron Burrows, Malcolm McDowell, and Bernadette Peters and is executive-produced by Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, and Paul Weitz.

In the new season, Rodrigo (García Bernal) must deal with the challenges of being Maestro, as well as his complicated relationship with oboist Hailey (Kirke). Guest stars include Dermot Mulroney, Gretchen Mol, Esai Morales, and Wallace Shawn. Prominent figures in the classical music world will also make appearances, like violinist Joshua Bell, pianist Lang Lang, pianist Emanuel Ax, opera conductor Anton Coppola, Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel, and New York Philharmonic conductor Alan Gilbert.

All 10 episodes of season 2 begin streaming on Amazon Prime on Dec. 30.