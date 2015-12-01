Mozart in the Jungle season 2 trailer

Nicole Rivelli/Amazon Studios
Danielle Zhu
December 01, 2015 at 01:27 PM EST

Mozart in the Jungle

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
run date
12/23/14
performer
Gael Garc&iacute;a Bernal, Malcolm McDowell, Bernadette Peters
broadcaster
Amazon
genre
Comedy

Mozart in the Jungle, the Amazon original series about the world of classical music, will return for a second season on Dec. 30. See the exclusive first trailer above, which features a trip to Mexico, a SpongeBob reference, and a peek at Jason Schwartzman introducing an eccentric new instrument.

The half-hour dramedy is based on the memoir Mozart in the Jungle: Sex, Drugs & Classical Music by Blair Tindall and gives a behind-the-scenes look at life in the fictitious New York Symphony. The show stars Gael García Bernal, Lola Kirke, Saffron Burrows, Malcolm McDowell, and Bernadette Peters and is executive-produced by Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, and Paul Weitz. 

WANT MORE EW? Subscribe now to keep up with the latest in movies, television, and music.

In the new season, Rodrigo (García Bernal) must deal with the challenges of being Maestro, as well as his complicated relationship with oboist Hailey (Kirke). Guest stars include Dermot Mulroney, Gretchen Mol, Esai Morales, and Wallace Shawn. Prominent figures in the classical music world will also make appearances, like violinist Joshua Bell, pianist Lang Lang, pianist Emanuel Ax, opera conductor Anton Coppola, Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel, and New York Philharmonic conductor Alan Gilbert. 

All 10 episodes of season 2 begin streaming on Amazon Prime on Dec. 30. 

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now