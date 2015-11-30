type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 09/08/03 broadcaster Oxygen genre Talk Shows

Kylie Jenner says that Caitlyn Jenner remains largely unchanged in the face of her much-publicized transition, but is now “living her authentic, true self.” Furthermore, now that the expansive Kardashian-Jenner clan is no longer hiding Caitlyn’s secret, Kylie says her relationship with her father is stronger than ever before.

“It was the only thing I really bottled in,” Kylie, 18, said of Caitlyn’s transition during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. “I don’t bottle in a lot of things and I feel like my family was a little upset about that, but I got through it and now I almost … I like it a lot better, honestly. … I like her better than Bruce.”

Not only do Caitlyn and Kylie share more common ground — “we talk about makeup and clothes, we bond a lot more” — but it’s being able to live without secrecy that has really solidified their bond.

“I feel like there was always this big secret. And I’ve honestly known about it for a really long time and we actually caught him then dressing up as a girl. When my sister and I were like 6 and 7 maybe. So we’ve known for a while that there was something, but it was never talked about.”

According to Kylie, her hope is to become an example for other members of her generation. “I think that other girls and boys my age will maybe see that I’m so accepting and be accepting of other people too,” she said.

Earlier this month, Kylie’s half-sister, Khloé Kardashian, told DeGeneres she had to “mourn the loss” of her father upon her transition, and that Caitlyn’s personality had no “glimmers” of her dad. Kylie, however, would disagree.

“She’s the exact same person,” Kylie told DeGeneres. “She just looks different, I guess.”