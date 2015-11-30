type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 146 minutes release date 05/06/16 performer Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. director Anthony and Joe Russo

Smash a friendship, smash a record? So it went with the first trailer for Captain America: Civil War, which debuted to 61 million views worldwide in its first 24 hours, easily eclipsing the Marvel record set by Avengers: Age of Ultron‘s 34 million views last year.

Civil War more than doubled the first-day trailer views of the previous Captain America installment, The Winter Soldier (23.5 million).

The marketing campaign for Civil War kicked off in earnest last week, with stars Chris Evans (Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America) and Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man) introducing the trailer on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The clip gave fans their first good look at the impending showdown between the two heroes and ex-pals, who find themselves on opposite sides of a debate about whether superheroes require governmental oversight.

Also joining the fray are several Ultron players (Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Anthony Mackie’s Falcon, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch), plus Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and newcomer Chadwick Boseman as the Black Panther.

Watch the new trailer above, and then check out EW’s in-depth breakdown for more.

Captain America: Civil War hits theaters May 6.