Perhaps it’s time for everyone to stop asking Idris Elba about James Bond — not just because the chatter around him succeeding Daniel Craig in the role is just speculation, but because he has nothing else to say about it.

In an interview with Variety about his role in the Netflix original movie Beasts of No Nation and other upcoming projects, the actor responded to the 007 buzz. “I really have nothing constructive to say about James Bond. Apart from, it’s just a rumor,” he said.

Despite statements from former Bond Pierce Brosnan, Live and Let Die villain Yaphet Kotto, and author Anthony Horowitz, Elba does think the beloved movie spy could be diversified. “James Bond is a spy. He could be any color, surely.”

Elba has indulged potential Bond casting talk in the past, but has since resolved to maintain proper expectations. He told Maxim, “Honestly, it’s one of those things that if it should happen, it would be a self-fulfilling prophecy; it would be the will of a nation.”

Bond’s latest cinematic outing, Spectre, opened in theaters earlier this month.