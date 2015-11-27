type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 2 performer Hayley Atwell, James D'Arcy, Chad Michael Murray broadcaster ABC genre Action Adventure

Agent Carter is ready to take on Hollywood in the latest teaser for the second season of the Marvel series — but whether Hollywood is ready for Agent Carter is another matter.

“I’m just getting started,” the butt-kicking spy played by Hayley Atwell promises in the jazzy, upbeat video.

Season 2 finds Carter heading out West for the Strategic Scientific Reserve, ready to fight Atomic Age threats amid the glitz and glamour of postwar California. From the looks of the teaser, her continuing adventures will involve plenty of action and perhaps a little romance on the side.

Along with returning players James D’Arcy, Chad Michael Murray, and Enver Gjokaj, the second season will feature Wynn Everett, Currie Graham, Lotte Verbeek and Reggie Austin.

Agent Carter returns Jan. 5 on ABC. Watch the new teaser below.