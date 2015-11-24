Sabrina Carpenter’s debut album came out in April, but this cover might be her, well, hello to the outside world.

Last week the Girl Meets World joined the <a href="http://“Hello” cover party and dropped her own version of the ubiquitous Adele single.

The best part of the performance might not be the singing — though that’s great and Carpenter mimics Adele’s palpable emotion — but rather the walk-up to the sound booth, in which she rocks an oversized Adele-style fur coat.

Before her turn as Maya in Girl Meets World, Carpenter churned out vocal performances on YouTube. Another Adele cover, “Set Fire to the Rain,” has raked in over 5.5 million views.

See the “Hello” cover above, which could very well surpass Carpenter’s take on “Set Fire” one day. Girl Meets World airs Fridays at 8:30 p.m. ET on Disney Channel.