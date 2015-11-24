Adele’s 25 may not available on subscription streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, but Pandora radio has confirmed that listeners can hear the album on the platform.

“Good news radio listeners, you can now hear all songs from Adele’s latest album 25 on Pandora,” a Pandora spokesperson said in a statement to EW. “It is clear radio listeners love Adele and are coming to Pandora to enjoy her incredible music. Since ‘Hello’ was added to our platform last month, her total station adds are up 1200 percent. Within that same timeframe, spins for ‘Hello’ are more than 5x the number for the next most popular song ‘Someone Like You.'”

Last week, news broke that the collection would not be available on streaming services. “We love and respect Adele, as do her 24 million fans on Spotify. We hope that she will give those fans the opportunity to enjoy 25 on Spotify alongside 19 and 21 very soon,” Spotify said in a statement.