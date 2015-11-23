type TV Show genre Drama run date 03/09/16 performer Jurnee Smollett, Aldis Hodge, Christopher Meloni Producer John Legend broadcaster WGN seasons 2 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-MA

WGN America has found success in original dramas focused on aspects of American history with Salem and Manhattan, and it’s hoping to continue that success in 2016 with a new one-word period piece, Underground. Created by writers Misha Green and Joe Pokaski, both known for their work on Heroes, and executive-produced by John Legend, Underground will tell the story of the men and women who attempted escape during the Civil War through the Underground Railroad.

In the first glimpse teaser, we get a good idea at how the show will be stylizied — fluffs of cotton float in the air as the camera pans a line of slaves while A$AP Rocky’s “Everyday” plays. Legend is overseeing the musical elements of the show, and with the choice of an A$AP Rocky song for the promo, it seems clear that the score will likely include songs from contemporary artists.

The series will star Jurnee Smollett-Bell (True Blood and Friday Night Lights), Aldis Hodge (Straight Outta Compton), Christopher Meloni (Law and Order: SVU), Alano Miller (Jane the Virgin), Jessica de Gouw (Arrow), Marc Blucas (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and Jussie Smollett (Empire), among others.