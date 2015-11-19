Watch The Duck share the perfect Netflix and Chill playlist

Trap trio Eddie Smith III, Jesse Rankins, and Jonathan Wells, who produce music as Watch The Duck, want to help you out — specifically with cuffing season . On the eve of their new EP, Trojan Horse, which releases tomorrow via Dim Mak/Epic Records, the guys wrote out a Netflix & Chill playlist. Check it out below. (And their killer new single, “ Making Luv To The Beat ” which features T.I.)

“This is a playlist for that special Netflix invitation to the [man or woman] you’ve been wooing,” the group tells EW. “If you download these songs and put into a playlist in this exact order [we] can comfortably brag that this has 89% success rate of you needing to watch that Netflix at another date to know what the hell really happened in that movie. You’re welcome.”