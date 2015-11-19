type TV Show Current Status In Season

If all those instances of Jennifer Lawrence falling down in various public places seem embarrassing, the actress herself is here to tell fans there are far worse things.

Lawrence stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday and recalled the most cringeworthy moment of her life so far.

RELATED: The 10 Most Perfect Jennifer Lawrence Moments

As the 25-year-old remembered, she was approached by an older woman during an awards party for Silver Linings Playbook a few years back. “She was being really, really nice. Really complimentary. And in my head, I just went, ‘This is Elizabeth Taylor.’ Who was dead at the time. She’s still dead. She’s since passed. I didn’t know that,” Lawrence said. “The whole time she’s talking to me, I’m going, ‘Oh my God, this is Elizabeth Taylor.'”

Taylor died in March 2011.

Thinking the woman was Taylor, however, Lawrence said she returned the heaps of praise. “Me? No, you. Your movies that I can’t name. Your fashion moments that I don’t know. You’re unbelievable!”

The mixup lasted until Lawrence’s friend walked by: “I grabbed her and was like, ‘This is Elizabeth Taylor!'” Lawrence said. “And she was like, ‘No it’s not.'”

WANT MORE? Keep up with all the latest late-night coverage by subscribing to our newsletter. Head here for more details.

But Lawrence fans didn’t get just one embarrassing story during her Tonight Show appearance. The actress also told host Jimmy Fallon about the time she introduced herself to Francis Ford Coppola, and only later realized her thong was hanging out. Watch below to hear how that tale turns out.