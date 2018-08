UPDATE: Carly Rae Jepsen released her cover of “Last Christmas” early Friday morning after teasing the track.

Winter white. Soft focus. Candy canes. Waves. Here it is- our #LastChristmas WHAM cover 🍷🎅🏼🎷 https://t.co/emQApgxL3w pic.twitter.com/6UkQfVMWn0 — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) November 20, 2015

Hear the full cover: