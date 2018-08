“You don’t know a thing about me, what I’ve seen. We all need to run.”

The new TV spot for Star Wars: The Force Awakens focuses on Finn (for at least part of its 30 seconds).

We also get to see John Boyega tell Han Solo, “Hell no,” when asked if he’s ready for the fight to start.

Best of all — apart from Finn clashing his lightsaber against an electrostaff-wielding stormtrooper — is BB-8 going for a tumble inside the Millennium Falcon as it barrel-rolls away from trouble.

Have a look.