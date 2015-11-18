Justin Bieber uses street racing skills to beat Jimmy Fallon in NASCAR race

type TV Show Current Status In Season

Jimmy Fallon kicked his bits up a notch for Tuesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, moving outside his studio to Rockefeller Plaza in New York City for a faux NASCAR race with Justin Bieber, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Tariq from The Roots.

The foursome was joined by real NASCAR drivers Jeff Gordon, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., and Kyle Busch for the race, a relay between two teams: Team Jimmy (Fallon and Gordon and Ferguson and Truex) and Team Tariq (Bieber and Harvick and Tariq and Busch). And while Fallon and Gordon beat Tariq and Busch in the first leg of the relay, the night would belong to Bieber. He and Harvick dusted Ferguson and Truex, giving Team Tariq the easy victory.

Said Bieber after the win: “I’ve learned a lot street racing.” Back in 2014, the pop star was arrested after competing in an illegal street race.