Electric Daisy Carnival announces 2016 New York venue change

Denise Truscello/WireImage
Eric Renner Brown
November 18, 2015 at 06:06 PM EST

Electric Daisy Carnival organizers Insomniac announced Wednesday that the event’s New York edition will have both venue and date changes in 2016. In its fifth year, EDC NY will switch from New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium to Citi Field, the Queens stadium where the New York Mets play. The event will also take place on May 14 and 15, a departure from its usual Memorial Day weekend scheduling.

The updated festival will also incorporate a popular feature from EDC’s other locations: Carnival Square, the hub where attendees can meet up with friends, grab food, meet artists, recharge their phones, ride a Ferris wheel, and enjoy many other attractions. Carnival Square will complement EDC NY’s four stages, named kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, cosmicMEADOW, and neonGARDEN.

Tickets for EDC NY go on sale on November 30 at 12 p.m. ET. For more on the venue change and festival information, head over to EDC’s official site.

