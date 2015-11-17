The Daily Show
- type
- TV Show
- Current Status
- In Season
- run date
- 06/10/13
- broadcaster
- Comedy Central
- genre
- Comedy
In the wake of the terrorist attacks in Paris, Trevor Noah paid tribute to the humanity and compassion of the people of France in a sobering monologue on The Daily Show.
“Our lives are defined by moments: Dinner with family, taking a nice drive together, friends gathering at somebody’s house to watch Ronda get kicked in the neck,” said Noah in a moment of levity, continuing, “and I think the reason it’s so painful is because often, terrorism seeks to replace these moments with death and fear. We are all afraid. We replace that fear with anger a lot of the time.”
Noah went on to praise the people of France for opening their doors with the hashtag “#PorteOuverte,” or “open door,” which homeowners used to offer a safe haven and a place to sleep for people stranded in the streets of Paris. “To the people of France, we commend you. … Our prayers will be with Paris, our prayers are with the people. But let’s not forget, before we fight, to love.”
See Noah’s full monologue excerpted here, and in the video below.
